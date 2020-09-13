UrduPoint.com
Giants, Padres Return After MLB Finds False Positive Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Los Angeles, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres returned to the field for a Major League Baseball double-header Sunday after having two games postponed over a false positive coronavirus test.

A joint MLB and MLB Players Association committee reviewed a positive test returned by a Giants player and said Sunday the player was neither infected nor a danger to others.

"The committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel," MLB said in a statement.

The committee reviews all Covid-19 positives to decide how best to handle each individual case to best ensure the safety of all players and club personnel.

The first of the two missed games will be made up as part of Sunday's double-header. No exact date was set for the other postponement but the teams play again in San Francisco on the final two days of the season.

The Giants had not had a player return a confirmed positive Covid-19 test since the team assembled for pre-season workouts on July 6.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Padres are 29-17, three games behind the National League West division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers but second overall in the NL and with a berth in the expanded MLB playoffs.

The Giants are 23-22 and clinging to an NL wildcard playoff spot.

