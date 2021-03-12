UrduPoint.com
Gibson-Park Gets Nod Ahead Of Murray For Ireland's Six Nations Trip To Scotland

Fri 12th March 2021

Gibson-Park gets nod ahead of Murray for Ireland's Six Nations trip to Scotland

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Jamison Gibson-Park has a chance to strengthen his claim to be Ireland's first-choice scrum-half after being picked ahead of the experienced Conor Murray for Sunday's Six Nations match with Scotland.

The New Zealand-born Leinster half-back has started the previous two matches, the 15-13 defeat by France and the 48-10 thumping of Italy, with Murray struggling with a hamstring problem.

Head coach Andy Farrell eulogised about Gibson-Park's performance against France, although he was at fault for their first try.

Gibson-Park will line up alongside captain Johnny Sexton, the fly-half winning his 98th cap for his country.

South Africa-born CJ Stander reaches his own landmark with his 50th Test cap while his Munster team-mate Keith Earls returns to the starting line-up on the wing at the expense of Jordan Larmour.

With weather conditions expected to be challenging, Earls's greater experience probably got him the nod ahead of the twinkle-toed Larmour.

Earls is one of three changes to the starting line-up from the Azzurri victory, with hooker Rob Herring and Ireland's most capped prop Cian Healy also returning.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne and hooker Ronan Kelleher drop to the bench.

Ireland beat Scotland twice last year but Farrell's side will start as underdogs in Edinburgh against a team both Sexton and forwards coach Paul O'Connell rate highly.

Scotland have not have played since their narrow defeat to Wales on February 13 -- their match with France was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in les Bleus' squad.

Team (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; CJ Stander, Will Connors, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan LarmourCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

