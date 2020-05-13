UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giddy US Stock Market Belies Economic Gloom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Giddy US stock market belies economic gloom

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Last week's Labor Department report showing the United States lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April prompted a decisive response from Wall Street: Major indices surged nearly two percent.

The reaction was the latest instance of the market's buoyancy despite a barrage of bad news showing less economic activity, less consumer confidence and less business investment.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen more than 30 percent since hitting a low on March 23 as officials around the United States imposed tough lockdown measures that shuttered most economic activity, and analysts increasingly believe a quick recovery from the downturn is unlikely.

"When you look to next month's employment data, and next quarter's earnings information, things are only expected to get worse," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"But Wall Street is looking beyond the valley if you will." Investors have been encouraged by moves by countries in Asia and Europe and several US states to reopen their economies.

Disney, for example, reopened its giant amusement park in Shanghai on Monday -- albeit at reduced capacity and with guests and employees donning face masks.

Stovall expects the unprecedented relief funding from Congress, along with aggressively stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, to lead to higher corporate profits in 2021.

Related Topics

Business Europe Shanghai Lead United States March April Congress Market From Asia Dow Jones Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.