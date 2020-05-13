Giddy US stock market belies economic gloom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Last week's Labor Department report showing the United States lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April prompted a decisive response from Wall Street: Major indices surged nearly two percent.

The reaction was the latest instance of the market's buoyancy despite a barrage of bad news showing less economic activity, less consumer confidence and less business investment.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen more than 30 percent since hitting a low on March 23 as officials around the United States imposed tough lockdown measures that shuttered most economic activity, and analysts increasingly believe a quick recovery from the downturn is unlikely.

"When you look to next month's employment data, and next quarter's earnings information, things are only expected to get worse," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"But Wall Street is looking beyond the valley if you will." Investors have been encouraged by moves by countries in Asia and Europe and several US states to reopen their economies.

Disney, for example, reopened its giant amusement park in Shanghai on Monday -- albeit at reduced capacity and with guests and employees donning face masks.

Stovall expects the unprecedented relief funding from Congress, along with aggressively stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, to lead to higher corporate profits in 2021.