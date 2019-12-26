(@imziishan)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :He looks more like an accountant than a political predator, but on Thursday Gideon Saar will challenge his former mentor Benjamin Netanyahu for the leadership of Israel's ruling party.

Saar, 53, has been a senior figure in the right-wing Likud for a decade and served as a cabinet minister in successive Netanyahu governments.

He is widely seen as ideologically to the right of Israel's longest-serving prime minister, but with a more collegiate style.

Having previously worked as a lawyer and journalist, he was brought into politics by Netanyahu in 1999, serving as cabinet secretary for the final few months of Netanyahu's first government.

He was elected to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in 2003.

Saar excelled in the 2009 and 2013 Likud primaries, coming top of the list of candidates both times. As leader of the party, Netanyahu was not on that list.

But tension was growing between the men.

Netanyahu, 70, has consistently refused to name a successor to the party leadership and has sought to weaken colleagues perceived as potential challengers.

Saar has repeatedly accused his former mentor of sidelining him.

In September 2014, while serving as interior minister under Netanyahu, he abruptly announced he would "take a break" from politics to spend more time with his family.

He gave up his Knesset seat two months later but remained a Likud party member.

Saar is married to prominent Israeli tv news anchor Geula Even, with whom he has two young children. They also each have children from previous marriages.

Throughout his time out of the spotlight, Saar was widely considered the largest threat to Netanyahu from inside Likud.

In April 2017, he announced his return to politics.

"I took a break to be with the family and deal with other challenges," he said. "It was the best, most comfortable, most quiet time." "But even good things have an end."After winning fourth place in a February 2019 primary, he was returned to the Knesset in general elections in April and September, although the results of those national polls did not allow Likud or its centrist opponents to form a government.

A third national election in less than a year is to be held on March 2, with the winner of Thursday's Primary set to lead Likud into those polls.