UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gideon Saar, The Man Challenging Israel's Netanyahu For Likud Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:51 AM

Gideon Saar, the man challenging Israel's Netanyahu for Likud leader

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :He looks more like an accountant than a political predator, but on Thursday Gideon Saar will challenge his former mentor Benjamin Netanyahu for the leadership of Israel's ruling party.

Saar, 53, has been a senior figure in the right-wing Likud for a decade and served as a cabinet minister in successive Netanyahu governments.

He is widely seen as ideologically to the right of Israel's longest-serving prime minister, but with a more collegiate style.

Having previously worked as a lawyer and journalist, he was brought into politics by Netanyahu in 1999, serving as cabinet secretary for the final few months of Netanyahu's first government.

He was elected to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in 2003.

Saar excelled in the 2009 and 2013 Likud primaries, coming top of the list of candidates both times. As leader of the party, Netanyahu was not on that list.

But tension was growing between the men.

Netanyahu, 70, has consistently refused to name a successor to the party leadership and has sought to weaken colleagues perceived as potential challengers.

Saar has repeatedly accused his former mentor of sidelining him.

In September 2014, while serving as interior minister under Netanyahu, he abruptly announced he would "take a break" from politics to spend more time with his family.

He gave up his Knesset seat two months later but remained a Likud party member.

Saar is married to prominent Israeli tv news anchor Geula Even, with whom he has two young children. They also each have children from previous marriages.

Throughout his time out of the spotlight, Saar was widely considered the largest threat to Netanyahu from inside Likud.

In April 2017, he announced his return to politics.

"I took a break to be with the family and deal with other challenges," he said. "It was the best, most comfortable, most quiet time." "But even good things have an end."After winning fourth place in a February 2019 primary, he was returned to the Knesset in general elections in April and September, although the results of those national polls did not allow Likud or its centrist opponents to form a government.

A third national election in less than a year is to be held on March 2, with the winner of Thursday's Primary set to lead Likud into those polls.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Interior Minister Parliament Married Young Lead February March April September 2017 2019 Family TV From Government Cabinet Best Top

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

7 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

7 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

7 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

9 hours ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.