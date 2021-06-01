Giggs' absence puts pressure on Bale to deliver for Wales at Euro 2020

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Wales will go into Euro 2020 without their beleaguered boss Ryan Giggs, putting the spotlight on Gareth Bale's bid to silence critics who say he has lost his appetite for success.

Giggs' absence following his arrest on charges of assaulting two women last year will cast a shadow over Wales during the Euro.

The former Manchester United star faces a trial in 2022 after being accused of butting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and controlling her throughout their relationship.

Giggs is also charged with the common assault of Greville's sister Emma in the same incident.

The 47-year-old had taken charge of Wales in 2018 and made a positive impression as he led them to the European Championship, just their second major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.

But Giggs, who denies the charges, has been on leave since November last year, with caretaker boss Robert Page stepping into the breach.

Page has won four of his six games since replacing Giggs, with Wales' only loss in that time coming against the world's top-ranked side, Belgium.

If Wales are to thrive in Giggs' absence, the onus is on Bale to prove his erratic loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur this season was not further evidence that his love for the game is dwindling.

Although he scored 16 goals, Bale was unable to make a consistent impact on his return to Tottenham despite the hope that escaping his miserable time at Real Madrid would reinvigorate the Wales captain.

Hampered by fitness issues and a frosty relationship with Jose Mourinho before his sacking, Bale hardly disproved the theory he no longer has the drive required to dominate at the highest level.

Having celebrated Wales' Euro qualification by waving a flag that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order', Bale has an opportunity to show that swipe at Real was more than hollow patriotism.