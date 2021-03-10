UrduPoint.com
Giggs To Miss Start Of Wales World Cup Campaign After Bail Extended

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Giggs to miss start of Wales World Cup campaign after bail extended

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who was arrested on suspicion of assault in November, will remain on leave for the start of his team's World Cup campaign, Welsh football chiefs announced on Wednesday.

The arrest of the former Manchester United star, 47, came after a reported row with girlfriend Kate Greville. Last month he had his bail extended until May 1.

Giggs, who denies the allegations of assault, will be replaced by Robert Page, who also took caretaker charge for Wales' Nations League fixtures in November.

His continuing absence casts doubt over whether he will lead his country at Euro 2020, which starts in June.

"The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," said an FAW statement.

"Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic and will be supported by Albert Stuivenberg as was the case during the last international window in November." Page oversaw victories against Ireland and Finland in November as Wales were promoted into the top tier of the Nations League.

The former Wales international, 46, will now take charge of the Dragons' opening two World Cup qualifiers this month.

Wales start their Group E campaign away to Belgium, the top-ranked side in the world, on March 24 before hosting the Czech Republic in Cardiff six days later.

Mexico are also due to play a friendly in Cardiff on March 27. Page will announce his squad for the three games on Monday.

