Gignac Strikes As Tigres Sink LAFC For CONCACAF Crown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Gignac strikes as Tigres sink LAFC for CONCACAF crown

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a late winner as Mexico's Tigres UANL came from behind to end their long wait for a CONCACAF Champions League crown with a 2-1 final victory over Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.

Former Marseille and France international striker Gignac swept home the winner six minutes from time at Orlando's Exploria Stadium to complete a dramatic come-from-behind win for the Liga-MX side.

