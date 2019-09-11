Gilbert claims Vuelta stage double, Roglic retains lead

(@imziishan)

Guadalajara, Spain, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert claimed a second win at this year's Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Slovenian Primoz Roglic remained in the lead after stage 17.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Gilbert, 37, backed up his victory on day 12 in Bilbao with a powerful finish on the flat in Guadalajara to pip Ireland's Sam Bennett.

Jumbo Visma's Roglic, 29, who signed a new contract with the outfit on Tuesday, finished more than five minutes behind Gilbert along with general standings rivals Alejandro Valverde and fellow countryman Tadej Pogacar.

Former winner Nairo Quintana rocketed up to second place behind Roglic to overtake Valverde, making up five minutes with aggressive riding between Aranda de Duero and the central Spanish city.

Thursday's 177.5km mountainous stage 18 includes four challenging climbs before arriving at Becerril de la Sierra, to the north-west of Madrid.