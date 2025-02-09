Gilgit-Baltistan: A paradise for winter adventure lovers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) With tall snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes and peaceful valleys, Gilgit-Baltistan turns into a magical wonderland every winter, offering ample bounties of nature for adventure lovers.

From skiing in Naltar to trekking on icy trails, the region becomes a favorite spot for thrill-seekers with winter sports not only offering opportunities of fun for adventurists but also help locals earn money for their living.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a long history of winter sports, especially skiing and Naltar Valley known for this adventure has also produced Pakistan’s top athletes like Muhammad Abbas, Pakistan’s first Winter Olympian and Muhammad Karim who participated in the Winter Olympics twice.

Ice hockey is another winter sport becoming rapidly popular and since 2021, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department has organized several ice hockey tournaments and winter festivals in all ten districts of the region. These events attracted both the players and the tourists, making winters more exciting for everyone.

"Ice hockey has made our winters lively. Watching young people playing and enjoying this sport is really amazing," said Alam Khan, a local guide from district Ghizer. “These tournaments held with the help of local communities have increased number of tourists as well as earning of local people.”

"Winter tourism is a big source of income for hotel industry and many people working as guides, porters, hotel staff or drivers," Alam Khan said. “Since tourists also buy local products like handmade carpets, woolen shawls and apricot-based items.

He said besides that the businesses of local people grow during winter season, the winter sports organized in different parts of the region also help improvement accessibility to different destinations, flourish sports goods and hoteling business.

Besides, winter sports, trekking also remain a major attraction as the region is home to breathtaking trekking routes like Gondogoro La Pass and Biafo Hisper Snow Lake Trek.

“These icy trails offer unforgettable experiences to adventure lovers,” said a trekker, Imtiaz Ahmad. "Walking on snowy trails surrounded by mountains is a magical experience. It’s something you’ll never forget."

Treks like Baltoro Glacier leading to K2 Base Camp and the serene Fairy Meadows continue to attract tourists in winter.

"Trekking brings tourists in summer, but in winter, we need other attractions to keep visitors coming," said Ali Raza, a trekking guide from Skardu. "If the government improves winter facilities and promotes events like the Snow Leopard Festival, more tourists will visit."

Other popular winter destinations include Naltar Ski and Hockey grounds, Khalti Lake, Hunza Valley, Skardu and Deosai Plains.

These places are perfect for adventure lovers and families who want to enjoy peaceful beauty of winter.

Influx of more and more tourists to this region would be equally beneficial for the country to promote it as a favorite tourist destination, but also source of revenue earning for the GB government as well as local people and businessmen.

“Our government earns ample money through tourism permits and event sponsorships,” informed Secretary Sports and Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan. “Projecting winter sports properly can attract more tourists within the country and abroad.”

He also saw the winter sports and festivals as a source of boosting local economy and said, “if winter tourism attracts foreign tourists, it would an opportunity for highlighting Pakistan’s image abroad and make local products reach international markets."

As National Ski Championship in Naltar attracts international participants, the rise of ice hockey keeps changing the winter sports scene in Gilgit-Baltistan. Therefore, it is direly needed to project these events properly for attracting more tourists.

"Skiing is not just a sport for us—it’s a way of life,” remarked another skier, Zahid Hussain. “Our mountains are perfect training grounds and we dream of seeing more Pakistani athletes in international competitions."

Appreciating support of the Winter Sports Federation and Tourism Department GB, Zahid said, the tournaments have become a big hit with both locals and tourists. "Ice hockey has brought new energy to the region. It’s exciting and provides young people a chance to shine."

While Gilgit-Baltistan is growing as a winter tourism hub, there is still more to be done. The government and private sector need to invest in bettering infrastructure, promoting winter festivals and support athletes with training facilities. If properly managed with improved roads, sustainable tourism policies and international promotion, winter tourism can become a major economic pillar for GB.

Just to say, Gilgit-Baltistan is not just a place for adventure—it’s a land of dreams and opportunities, although its full potential is yet to be tapped. Many countries offering even lesser adventure and tourism opportunities than GB, earn much more revenue annually.

Although, winter sports like skiing, ice hockey and trekking are helping the region to grow economically, a bit more focus on this sector can make Pakistan a next tourist destination. With the right support, the mountains of GB can offer endless possibilities, turning this winter paradise into a globally recognized destination for adventure tourism.

APP/ssb/maz (APP Feature Service)