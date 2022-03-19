UrduPoint.com

Gilgit-Baltistan's Delegation Highlights Mountainous Region's Tourism Potential In New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :A Gilgit-Baltistan government minister highlighted the picturesque region's tremendous tourism potential and opportunities at a well-attended event organized by Pakistan's Consulate General in New York.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archeology and Youth Affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan, who is leading a GB government delegation government, told the gathering of Pakistani-American business community that the Pakistan government was paying special attention to promoting tourism in GB.

Welcoming the delegation, Consul General Ayesha Ali underscored the importance of tourism and hospitality industry in the uplift of national economy, saying Gilgit-Baltistan region has great tourism potential.

The purpose of the event was to bring out the unique tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan, enhance tourist flow, underscore investment opportunities, and promote the positive image of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Raja Nasir Ali Khan sensitized the participants about major investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure, adventure sports and tourism services in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also briefed them about various measures taken by the GB government for facilitation of tourists like deputing "Tourist Police" and establishing "Tourist helpline" for security and provision of timely assistance to tourists.

Raja Rasheed Ali, Secretary for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archeology, and Youth Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan , gave a brief presentation on investment opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A short film showcasing the beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan was also screened at the event followed by a question-answer session.

The delegation also shared publicity material and documentaries for the projection of Gligit-Baltistan tourism potential in the United States.

>