Gimenez the hero as Mexico down Panama 1-0 to lift Gold Cup

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Santiago Gimenez scored the game-winner minutes after entering the match Sunday as Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup crown.

The final of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean was a fast-paced physical affair between a Mexico team eager to move on from recent disappointments and a Panama side seeking a first Gold Cup crown in their third final appearance.

Gimenez started on the bench in favor of Henry Martin and with the match deadlocked was brought on in the 85th minute.

Three minutes later the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker made a solo run through the Panama defense, spinning away from one defender and eluding another before slotting a left-footed shot past Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

The goal sparked frenzied celebrations among the largely pro-Mexico crowd of nearly 73,000 at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams that is among the venues tabbed for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mexico added a ninth title to those it won in 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The United States own seven titles, but were eliminated by Panama in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals.