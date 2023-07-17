Open Menu

Gimenez The Hero As Mexico Down Panama 1-0 To Lift Gold Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gimenez the hero as Mexico down Panama 1-0 to lift Gold Cup

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Santiago Gimenez scored the game-winner minutes after entering the match Sunday as Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup crown.

The final of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean was a fast-paced physical affair between a Mexico team eager to move on from recent disappointments and a Panama side seeking a first Gold Cup crown in their third final appearance.

Gimenez started on the bench in favor of Henry Martin and with the match deadlocked was brought on in the 85th minute.

Three minutes later the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker made a solo run through the Panama defense, spinning away from one defender and eluding another before slotting a left-footed shot past Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

The goal sparked frenzied celebrations among the largely pro-Mexico crowd of nearly 73,000 at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams that is among the venues tabbed for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mexico added a ninth title to those it won in 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The United States own seven titles, but were eliminated by Panama in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Canada Los Angeles Santiago Orlando Panama United States Mexico Sunday 2015 2019 Gold From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

10 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

12 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

13 hours ago
SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

16 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

16 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

17 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

17 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous