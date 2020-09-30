Los Angeles, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito delivered one of the longest perfect game bids in MLB playoff history on Tuesday, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 4-1 win over the Oakland A's.

Giolito allowed just two runs and struck out eight for the White Sox in the opening game of their best-of-three American League first round series.

"Unreal. Unreal to watch. Unreal to be behind him," shortstop Tim Anderson said after the game, which came on the first day of the Major League playoffs after a coronavirus-shortened season.

"He put the work in. When you set yourself apart to put the work in and want to be a superstar, you want to be that dominant," Anderson added.

"The work is showing. Happy for him and hopefully he can keep it up and continue to grow as a player and as a person. He's our guy. I expect nothing but that from him." Making his playoff debut, Giolito retired the first 18 batters he faced until Tommy La Stella slammed a single up the middle to lead off the seventh inning.

The White Sox ace allowed just one run and also walked one batter in the eighth inning. He was taken out after he allowed a single to A's batter Jake Lamb in the eighth.

Left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer eventually came on and preserved the 4-1 lead by getting La Stella to ground out to shortstop to end the eighth inning.

Closing pitcher Alex Colome got three straight A's batters out in the ninth to record the save.

Giolito, who is just the fifth pitcher ever to take a perfect game into the seventh inning of a playoff game, threw a no-hitter in August against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Game two will take place Wednesday.

Elsewhere, former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and unheralded Manuel Margot homered as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Top-seeded Tampa Bay scored a run on a fourth-inning wild pitch and got a two-run homer from Margot in the seventh to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Snell struck out nine batters and finished with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball. He left the game in the sixth after Alejandro Kirk broke up his no-hit bid with a leadoff single.

Relief pitchers Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson and Pete Fairbanks allowed just one run the rest of the way.

Astros star Jose Altuve walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run as Houston beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-1, in the first game of their wild-card series in Minneapolis.

The Twins have now lost a MLB record 17 straight playoff games.