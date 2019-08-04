UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giorgi, Pegula Advance To WTA Washington Open Final

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Giorgi, Pegula advance to WTA Washington Open final

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Italy's Camila Giorgi, a 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finalist chasing her third career WTA title, advanced to the Washington Open final Saturday, ousting US teen Catherine McNally 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

World number 62 Giorgi smashed a forehand winner on match point to eliminate the 150th-ranked wildcard after 90 minutes and reach her seventh career final, only her second in the past three years.

"I played a good match," she said. "I tried to be more aggressive than usual." The 27-year-old Italian, whose crowns include Linz last year and Rosmalen in 2015, will play Sunday for the $43,000 WTA top prize against 79th-ranked American Jessica Pegula, who defeated 160th-ranked Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

"In the third set I wanted to come out fast and serve well," Pegula said. "If I did, I knew I'd have a chance to break her and it worked out." Pegula is 2-1 against Giorgi, winning their most recent meeting in 2012 at Innisbrook, Florida.

"It's going to be another good match," Giorgi said.

Men's ATP semi-final night matches will send Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev against German lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk.

Giorgi, nagged this year by right wrist injuries, was in her first semi-final of 2019.

"It's not a drama," she said of the injury. "What's past is past. I'm focused on today." She jumped to a 4-1 tie-breaker edge. McNally leveled at 5-5 but then sent two backhands long to surrender the first set and was routed from there.

"I'm playing good," Giorgi said. "It's about practice and improving every day." Pegula lost her only prior WTA final last September in Quebec City to France's Pauline Parmentier.

Pegula, 25, is the daughter of NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, a natural gas tycoon.

Kalinskaya, 20, made the deepest run by a qualifier in tournament history to reach her first WTA semi-final.

McNally, 17, made her only prior WTA appearances in first-round losses at Indian Wells, Miami and Wimbledon.

Related Topics

India Australia Russia Washington France German Linz Buffalo Miami Florida September Gas Sunday 2015 2018 2019 National University From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

7 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

8 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

8 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

8 hours ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

8 hours ago

Texas police cite 'multi reports' of multiple shoo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.