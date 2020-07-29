UrduPoint.com
Girding For Grilling, Big Tech CEOs Stress American Roots, Values

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Girding for grilling, Big Tech CEOs stress American roots, values

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Big Tech's top executives underscored their firms' American roots and values Wednesday as they faced a grilling in Congress over their extraordinary economic power and influence.

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google offered an upbeat assessment of the tech landscape as they prepared for an onslaught of criticism at a House of Representatives hearing expected to be a rare political spectacle.

The hearing comes amid rising concerns over Big Tech dominance, which has become evenmore pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic as they leverage online platforms for needed goodsand services.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

