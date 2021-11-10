UrduPoint.com

Girl, 17, Missing While Jogging, Found In France

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Girl, 17, missing while jogging, found in France

Laval, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A girl aged 17 who went missing while jogging in a forest in northwestern France sparking a mass search and nationwide concern has been found alive, prosecutors said Tuesday.

"Police confirm that the young girl who disappeared yesterday has been found alive. She will be medically taken care to ensure her health," said regional prosecutor Celine Maigne in a statement.

Investigators had been using data from her running app which showed that the girl's workout had stopped abruptly in a rural area in the Mayenne region of northwest France.

Maigne said earlier that she had opened a kidnapping probe but added that "no line of investigation" was being ruled in relation to the teenager's fate.

Some 200 police joined the search for the girl, who has not been named by the authorities, after her parents raised the alarm on Monday evening when she failed to return from her afternoon jog.

Her father visited the area where she was known to run but was unable to find her.

According to data downloaded from the Strava running application that she used, the young woman ran just 1 kilometre compared with her usual loop of five kilometres before coming to a halt in Bellebranche forest.

Her father found various personal effects belonging to his daughter, which are being examined, said Maigne.

She described the girl as "perfectly focused, cared-for, sporty."There were no further details over the circumstances of her reappearance.

France Bleu local radio said earlier that a telephone and earphones -- with traces of blood -- had been found in the area.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping France Young Women From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

9 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

10 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

10 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.