Girl Injured By Bison At US Park

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Girl injured by bison at US park

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A nine-year-old girl was tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in the United States this week after the wild animal charged a group of tourists that had ventured too close, park officials said.

They said the incident, which took place on Monday, unfolded after about 50 people came within 10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before it charged the group.

Dramatic footage of the attack taken by a witness shows the huge male bull grazing and then suddenly charging and tossing the girl into the air as other members of the group scattered.

The girl, who hails from Florida, was taken to a nearby clinic and later released.

Officials in a statement reminded visitors that animals at the park, which straddles the Wyoming-Montana border, "are wild.

" "When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," the statement said. "Stay 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals -- bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves."The incident marked the latest such encounter between tourists and wild animals at the famous park.

In June of last year, a Californian was gored by a bison after she approached within yards of the animal, and a month earlier, a 72-year-old woman was slightly injured by a bison as she walked on a trial and came upon the animal.

