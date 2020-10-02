UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giro D'Italia 21 Stages

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Giro d'Italia 21 stages

Palermo, Italy, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :List of 21 stages in the Giro d'Italia which gets underway in Palermo on Saturday and finishes in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan on October 25.

October 3 Stage 1: Monreale-Palermo, 15 km (individual time-trial) October 4 Stage 2: Alcamo - Agrigento, 149 km October 5 Stage 3: Enna - Etna, 150 km October 6 Stage 4: Catania - Villafranca Tirrena, 140 km October 7 Stage 5: Mileto - Camigliatello Silano, 225 km October 8 Stage 6: Castrovillari - Matera, 188 km October 9 Stage 7: Matera - Brindisi, 143 km October 10 Stage 8: Giovinazzo - Vieste, 200 km October 11 Stage 9: San Salvo - Roccaraso, 207 km October 12: rest day October 13 Stage 10: Lanciano - Tortoreto Lido, 177 km October 14 Stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Rimini, 182 km October 15 Stage 12: Cesenatico - Cesenatico, 204 km October 16 Stage 13: Cervia - Monselice, 192 km October 17 Stage 14: Conegliano - Valdobbiadene, 34 km (individual time-trial) October 18 Stage 15: Rivolto Air Base - Piancavallo, 185 km October 19: rest day October 20 Stage 16: Udine - San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km October 21 Stage 17: Bassano del Grappa - Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km October 22 Stage 18: Pinzolo - Laghi di Cancano, 207 km October 23 Stage 19: Morbegno - Asti, 253 km October 24 Stage 20: Alba - Sestriere, 198 km October 25Stage 21: Cernusco sul Naviglio - Milan, 15.7 km (individual time trial)

Related Topics

Asti Udine Brindisi Catania Palermo Milan San Porto October Church

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

9 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

9 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

9 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.