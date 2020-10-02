Palermo, Italy, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :List of 21 stages in the Giro d'Italia which gets underway in Palermo on Saturday and finishes in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan on October 25.

October 3 Stage 1: Monreale-Palermo, 15 km (individual time-trial) October 4 Stage 2: Alcamo - Agrigento, 149 km October 5 Stage 3: Enna - Etna, 150 km October 6 Stage 4: Catania - Villafranca Tirrena, 140 km October 7 Stage 5: Mileto - Camigliatello Silano, 225 km October 8 Stage 6: Castrovillari - Matera, 188 km October 9 Stage 7: Matera - Brindisi, 143 km October 10 Stage 8: Giovinazzo - Vieste, 200 km October 11 Stage 9: San Salvo - Roccaraso, 207 km October 12: rest day October 13 Stage 10: Lanciano - Tortoreto Lido, 177 km October 14 Stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio - Rimini, 182 km October 15 Stage 12: Cesenatico - Cesenatico, 204 km October 16 Stage 13: Cervia - Monselice, 192 km October 17 Stage 14: Conegliano - Valdobbiadene, 34 km (individual time-trial) October 18 Stage 15: Rivolto Air Base - Piancavallo, 185 km October 19: rest day October 20 Stage 16: Udine - San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km October 21 Stage 17: Bassano del Grappa - Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km October 22 Stage 18: Pinzolo - Laghi di Cancano, 207 km October 23 Stage 19: Morbegno - Asti, 253 km October 24 Stage 20: Alba - Sestriere, 198 km October 25Stage 21: Cernusco sul Naviglio - Milan, 15.7 km (individual time trial)