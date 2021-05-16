UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giro Gets Covid All-clear, Marczynski Retires With Virus Symptoms

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Giro gets Covid all-clear, Marczynski retires with virus symptoms

castel di sangro, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Riders in the Giro d'Italia peloton and their entourages have all tested negative for Covid 19, organisers said on Sunday.

However one cyclist Tomasz Marczynski of the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team was withdrawn as a precaution because of symptoms related to the deadly virus ahead of the ninth stage.

"Thomas is showing post-covid symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, reduced coordination and dizziness," his Lotto team aid.

At the 2020 Giro two entire teams were taken out after positive cases for coronavirus at Jumbo Visma and the Australian team Mitchelton Scott, but after this second round of testing in 2021 no member of the 23 teams has yet tested positive.

Related Topics

Sunday 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

4 minutes ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

34 minutes ago

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

34 minutes ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.