Giro gets Covid all-clear, Marczynski retires with virus symptoms

castel di sangro, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Riders in the Giro d'Italia peloton and their entourages have all tested negative for Covid 19, organisers said on Sunday.

However one cyclist Tomasz Marczynski of the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team was withdrawn as a precaution because of symptoms related to the deadly virus ahead of the ninth stage.

"Thomas is showing post-covid symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, reduced coordination and dizziness," his Lotto team aid.

At the 2020 Giro two entire teams were taken out after positive cases for coronavirus at Jumbo Visma and the Australian team Mitchelton Scott, but after this second round of testing in 2021 no member of the 23 teams has yet tested positive.