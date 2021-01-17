UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giro Hero Kelderman In Hospital After Car Hits Seven Bora Riders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Giro hero Kelderman in hospital after car hits seven Bora riders

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman appears to be the worst hit afer seven cyclists from the German Bora team were knocked down by a motorist during a training ride.

Bora said Sunday three of their riders were in hospital and that Andreas Schillinger and their new recruit Kelderman, who came third in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, both suffered fractured vertebrae.

"Several of our riders were involved in an accident with a car, which crossed the road and rode into our training group," said the Bora statement.

"Wilco sustained a concussion and a fractured vertebrae. Andreas sustained broken vertebrae in the cervical and thoracic spine.

"For both riders, we're aiming for conservative treatment."Rudiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann were the other riders knocked down by the car.

Kelderman was at one time in the lead on the 2020 Giro, wearing the pink jersey on stage 20 before Australia's Jai Hindley took it off him and then lost it to eventual champion Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Related Topics

Accident Australia German Road Car Lead Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

21 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

21 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.