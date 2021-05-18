UrduPoint.com
Giro Remains Covid-free After Latest Tests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Giro remains Covid-free after latest tests

Foligno, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Giro d'Italia riders and their entourages all returned negative samples for Covid-19, organisers announced on Tuesday following the third batch of testing on this year's peloton.

The 600 PCR tests conducted during the Giro's first rest day matched the negative findings from last week's two tests.

One cyclist Tomasz Marczynski of the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal was withdrawn as a precaution because of symptoms related to the deadly virus ahead of Sunday's ninth stage.

At the 2020 Giro two entire outfits were taken out after positive cases for coronavirus at Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott.

The first of cycling's three Grand Tours resumes on Wednesday with Colombia's 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal wearing the leader's pink jersey.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

