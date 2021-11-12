UrduPoint.com

Giro To Climax In Verona's Roman Arena After Budapest Start

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Giro to climax in Verona's Roman Arena after Budapest start

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The 2022 Giro d'Italia will climax at Verona's world famous Roman amphitheatre after winding its way from Budapest through Italy.

The race, won this year by Egan Bernal, will end with a 17.1 kilometre individual time trial which like in 2019 takes riders to the Arena in the heart of the northern Italian city.

That is one of just two TTs in the 2022 Giro covering only 26.3km of the overall route, with the other coming in stage two in Budapest which will also host the Giro's 'Grande Partenza'.

The Hungarian capital was meant to be the starting point for the 2020 edition of the Giro, but that had to be cancelled after coronavirus pandemic caused havoc to the cycling Calendar.

The opening stage is a 195km run between Budapest and Visegrad and is followed up with two further stages in the country.

As well as the 9.

2km time trial in Budapest, riders will also take in a flat 201km run between Kaposvar and Balatonfured for the third stage.

The peloton will then decamp to Italy before taking on Sicily's Mount Etna in the next stage, the first of four mountain summit finishes in this year's Giro.

Further hard climbing comes in stage nine with a double climb to Blockhaus, a huge trek across the Alps to Cogne in stage 15 which is followed up the following day with a brutal 17 run to Aprica.

The overall winner could well be decided in the penultimate stage, when the last of an overall 51,000km of climbing are drilled out at the Passo Fedaia in the Dolomites following 167 km of agonising riding from Belluno.

Gradients will max out at 18 percent as the riders make their way through the Malga Ciapela straight to line, before setting off for the grande finale in Verona.

Related Topics

World Cycling Kaposvar Budapest Verona Italy 2019 2020 From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

58 minutes ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

58 minutes ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

58 minutes ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.