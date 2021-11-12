Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The 2022 Giro d'Italia will climax at Verona's world famous Roman amphitheatre after winding its way from Budapest through Italy.

The race, won this year by Egan Bernal, will end with a 17.1 kilometre individual time trial which like in 2019 takes riders to the Arena in the heart of the northern Italian city.

That is one of just two TTs in the 2022 Giro covering only 26.3km of the overall route, with the other coming in stage two in Budapest which will also host the Giro's 'Grande Partenza'.

The Hungarian capital was meant to be the starting point for the 2020 edition of the Giro, but that had to be cancelled after coronavirus pandemic caused havoc to the cycling Calendar.

The opening stage is a 195km run between Budapest and Visegrad and is followed up with two further stages in the country.

As well as the 9.

2km time trial in Budapest, riders will also take in a flat 201km run between Kaposvar and Balatonfured for the third stage.

The peloton will then decamp to Italy before taking on Sicily's Mount Etna in the next stage, the first of four mountain summit finishes in this year's Giro.

Further hard climbing comes in stage nine with a double climb to Blockhaus, a huge trek across the Alps to Cogne in stage 15 which is followed up the following day with a brutal 17 run to Aprica.

The overall winner could well be decided in the penultimate stage, when the last of an overall 51,000km of climbing are drilled out at the Passo Fedaia in the Dolomites following 167 km of agonising riding from Belluno.

Gradients will max out at 18 percent as the riders make their way through the Malga Ciapela straight to line, before setting off for the grande finale in Verona.