Giroud Close To AC Milan Deal, Italian Media Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Giroud close to AC Milan deal, Italian media reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :French centre-forward Olivier Giroud, currently at Chelsea, is close to signing a two-year contract with AC Milan, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

"Giroud is expected to be in Italy on Thursday to undergo medicals and sign the contract," wrote Sky Sport on its website.

The daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the deal will be worth three million Euros per season to Giroud while Chelsea will receive a one-million-euro transfer fee .

It wrote that AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is "eagerly awaiting his arrival" of the 34-year-old, as the team's star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is 39 and underwent knee surgery in Rome in June, "is still uncertain" for the coming season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

