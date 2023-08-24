Open Menu

Giuliani Booked In Georgia Election Case, Calls Charges A 'travesty'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was released on a $150,000 bond on Wednesday after being arrested on charges he helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern US state of Georgia.

The 79-year-old Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal lawyer while he was in the White House, was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, according to jail records.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is expected to turn himself in at the same jail on Thursday to face charges he sought to upend the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Bail for the former Republican president has been set at $200,000.

The 77-year-old Trump and 18 co-defendants face racketeering and other charges and were given a deadline of noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to surrender to Georgia authorities.

At least nine of those facing charges have turned themselves in so far.

Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer who pushed wild election conspiracy theories about foreign manipulation of voting machines, was among those who were also booked on Wednesday. She was released on $100,000 bond.

Another co-defendant, Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has asked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for an extension as he seeks to have the case moved from a Georgia state court to a Federal court. Willis denied the request.

