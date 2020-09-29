UrduPoint.com
Giustino Tops Moutet In Six-hour French Open Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Giustino tops Moutet in six-hour French Open marathon

Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino outlasted France's Corentin Moutet 0-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 18-16 on Monday in the second longest match in French Open history at six hours and five minutes.

World number 157 Giustino secured his first Grand Slam main draw and tour-level win after a final set lasting 180 minutes in a match held over from Sunday.

Moutet won more points than Giustino -- 242 to 217 -- but the 29-year-old journeyman emerged the victor in a contest that fell 28 minutes short of the record marathon tie between Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement in 2004.

"My feelings, I don't know. We played a really long match, so I don't know. I don't feel anything in my body right now. I feel empty," said the 71st-ranked Moutet.

Giustino will advance to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the third round.

