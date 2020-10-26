Giving up on virus control 'dangerous': WHO chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that "giving up on control" of the coronavirus pandemic was "dangerous", in response to comments from US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"We should not give up and that's why we are saying, although we agree with the chief of staff that protecting the vulnerable is important -- but giving up on control is dangerous," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.