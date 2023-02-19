Gladbach down 10-man Bayern after Upamecano red card

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their remarkable recent record against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, winning 3-2 after a controversial eighth-minute red card for defender Dayot Upamecano on Saturday.

Bayern's Upamecano controversially saw a straight red for bringing down surging French compatriot Alassane Plea just outside the box.

Replays showed the contact was minimal but after a short video review the decision stood, making it the second time in the past three German top-flight games Bayern have been reduced to 10 men.

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer was given a special reception prior to the match, commemorating his eight-and-a-half-year stint in Gladbach before moving to Munich to replace the injured Manuel Neuer in January.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann made four changes from his side's 1-0 away win against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, giving former Manchester United defender Daley Blind his first start.

Gladbach's free kick after the red card came to nothing but the home side were given another chance just five minutes later when Canada defender Alphonso Davies handled near the corner flag.

Shaping to curl the free kick goalwards, Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann cut the ball back inside to an unmarked Lars Stindl, who struck a low shot through the crowded penalty box into the goal.

The Bavarians continued to push despite their one-man disadvantage and equalised on the counter-attack after 35 minutes, when a lightning fast Davies sped up the sideline and cut the ball back for Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, who rocketed in a one-touch finish.

Gladbach retook the lead after 55 minutes through Hofmann, who pressed Bayern into a mistake, playing a quick series of passes with Plea before smashing a near-range strike past Sommer.

Gladbach's French striker Marcus Thuram sealed the win in the 84th minute when he tapped Hofmann's cross past the outstretched hand of Sommer.

Teenage French striker Mathys Tel scored in injury time to give Bayern home, but the home side held on for a 3-2 victory.

The loss, just Bayern's second of the season in all competitions, cemented Gladbach's status as Munich's bogey side.

The German champions have beaten Gladbach just once in their past seven meetings.

After the match, a frustrated Nagelsmann entered the referees changing room asking for an explanation after saying Plea "lost his balance" before the red card.

Nagelsmann later apologised saying "I went too far", adding "we would have liked to win here, we didn't." Gladbach manager Daniel Farke praised his "brave" side, saying "the guys put in an exceptional performance. We will have a relaxed weekend." - Nkunku back for Leipzig - RB Leipzig won their first match in three games with a 3-0 victory at Wolfsburg, ahead of Wednesday's home Champions League last 16 first leg with Man City.

With 14 minutes gone, Emil Forsberg punted Leipzig into the lead, taking advantage of Wolfsburg's failure to clear a dangerous ball on the edge of the box.

Leipzig's top scorer Christopher Nkunku, returning from an injury which ruled him out of France's Qatar World Cup campaign, set up his side's second for Konrad Laimer in the 85th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his side's third in injury time, extending Wolfsburg's winless run to five games.

Speaking after the match, Forsberg said the "beautiful and important win" would give his side "self-confidence" for the City clash.

"We're looking forward to an awesome game. We want to go out and win." Elsewhere, goals from Gil Dias, Borna Sosa and Tanguy Coulibaly helped relegation-threatened Stuttgart pick up a valuable three points at home, consigning Cologne to their first loss of 2023 with a 3-0 victory.

Stuttgart climbed out of the bottom three with the win, taking advantage of Bochum's 2-0 home loss against Freiburg.

Freiburg scored either side of halftime through Michael Gregoritsch and Lucas Hoeler to climb into the Champions League placings.

In Saturday's late game, Eintracht Franfurt host Werder Bremen.

On Sunday, second-placed Union Berlin can go two points clear when they host rock-bottom Schalke, ahead of next Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Bayern.