UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Gladiator' Skippers Begin Ultimate Test In Vendee Globe

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

'Gladiator' skippers begin ultimate test in Vendee Globe

Les Sablesd'Olonne, France, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's Alex Thomson said the 33 skippers who started the ninth edition of the Vendee Globe race on Sunday would feel like "gladiators" as they slid out of the channel at Les Sables-d'Olonne and on to the high seas.

The approximately 24,296 nautical miles solo non-stop round-the-world race got underway an hour late Sunday when, instead of the perfect weather conditions that had been predicted, fog descended in a matter of minutes that left officials unable to see from one end to the other of the 2km long start line.

Due to the coronavirus the start took place without the hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts who gathered waterside four years ago to see the race off in a carnival atmosphere, with the mist and silence making for an eery spectacle on the Atlantic coast.

But Thomson, who came third in 2012 and second four years ago, was excited to finally be heading out again.

"You feel like a gladiator when you go down this channel," he said. "I feel sorry for competitors who have never experienced this before," said Thomson whose 18m boat Hugo Boss is one of the pre-race favourites.

The stress levels have been increased this year in the build-up to the start by the need for all of the skippers to take a late coronavirus test which could see them prevented from starting.

Isabelle Joschke, one of six women on the start line, said it was like "the sword of Damocles".

Thomson said he had taken around 20 tests in total.

"When we were able to sail again after confinement, we adopted a very strict policy regarding our way of operating, not just for me but for the team too," he said.

"It was hard for the members of the team and their families." Fortunately all 33 skippers tested negative and were given the green light on Saturday to start the race.

However, the initial forecast that promised a start in glorious conditions fell wide of the mark for the competitors in a record field.

Race meteorologist Christian Dumard had predicted "a south-easterly wind... with 12 to 15 knots of wind more or less south-easterly." "The situation will get a little trickier in the evening since the first competitors will meet a depression which is off the coast of Ireland in the second part of the night," he added.

Even though this race will not end until late January, there was the same excitement and nerve-jangling for the skippers as at the start of any great sporting challenge.

"These are very intense moments, the heart rate is up, we have a lot of adrenaline," said French skipper Charlie Dalin.

"The moment when you go from being surrounded by your team to all alone on board is quite special.

"When you see them jump into the water one by one, you feel that it becomes more and more what it is all about. Suddenly, it's silence, you can't talk to anyone anymore.

"You just hear the sound of the sails, the sound of the wind and the countdown of the stopwatch before the start."

Related Topics

Weather Water Same Ireland January Women Sunday Christian All From Race Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

55 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.