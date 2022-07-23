UrduPoint.com

Glamorgan's Northeast Passes 400 In English County Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Glamorgan's Northeast passes 400 in English County Championship

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Glamorgan's Sam Northeast reached 410 not out in his side's mammoth score of 795-5 against Leicestershire in the English County Championship on Saturday.

Northeast's total is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket and is the highest score of the 21st century.

The 32-year-old went to his 400 with a six back over the bowler's head, following up with another six from the next delivery.

Glamorgan lead Leicestershire by 211 runs at lunch on the final day of the four-day match in division two of the County Championship.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Lead From

Recent Stories

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

27 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

47 minutes ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

5 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.