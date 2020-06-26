Glasgow attack 'not being treated as terrorism': police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Scottish police said Friday they were not treating a suspected mass stabbing in which six people were injured, and a man was shot dead by officers, as a terrorist attack.

"The incident in West George Street Glasgow is not being treated as terrorism," Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that its investigation continued and people should avoid speculating about the motive of the attack.