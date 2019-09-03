UrduPoint.com
Glasgow Eye Of Storm As Drug Deaths Spiral In Scotland

Glasgow eye of storm as drug deaths spiral in Scotland

Glasgow, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Gary Kelly and Bruce Munro, reforming drug users from Glasgow, count themselves lucky.

They have survived the kind of lethal addictions to substances that have left Scotland with the highest drug-related death rate in the European Union, according to official Scottish statistics.

And both are now in a rehabilitation programme at a residential clinic paid for by local authorities that they hope will turn around, and even save, their lives.

"I'll die if I go out there and I'm not ready," said Kelly, 46, a dad-of-two who has worked most of his adult life in construction but slowly succumbed to an alcohol, cocaine and opioids addiction.

Munro, 45, also a father-of-two, now estranged from his family, developed a heroin addiction while serving a 10-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

Eventually becoming homeless after his release and addicted to other drugs, he said he nearly died from several overdoses and knows at least a dozen people who have lost their lives to drugs in the last year.

"They were at their rock bottom, reaching out for help, and they just never got help in time," he said, sitting in the rehab centre's hotel-like sitting room.

After years of British government-led austerity cuts to services as well as cheap new cocktails of drugs increasingly prevalent, Munro thinks the situation may get worse still.

"I don't even think it's reached its peak yet... There's going to be many more deaths."

