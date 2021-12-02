Glasgow to hold 2024 athletics world indoors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :World Athletics announced on Wednesday that Glasgow will host the world indoor championships in 2024, months before the Paris Olympics.

The Scottish city held the European indoor championships in 2019 and will likely host the global competition in the March before the Games in France start in July 2024.

"This will underline Scotland's global reputation as the perfect stage for events and is welcome news as we look to recover from the pandemic," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement.

The next edition of the world indoors will be held between March 18-22 next year in Belgrade, Serbia.