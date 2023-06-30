Open Menu

Glasgow Veteran Moore Misses New Zealand World Cup Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore was a surprise omission Friday from co-host New Zealand's squad for the women's World Cup, which coach Jitka Klimkova said provided a good balance of youth and experience.

Veteran Moore, who recently helped Glasgow win another Scottish Women's Premier League title, infamously scored a hat-trick of own goals against the United States last year.

She has also struggled with injury in recent times and missed the cut.

In her absence, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge and Liz Anton fill the centre-back slots.

Of the 23 players named, 10 will make their World Cup debut, while 17-year-old striker Milly Clegg also got the nod.

But the squad does boast plenty of experience through the likes of midfielder Ria Percival (161 caps), defender Ali Riley (152) and striker Hannah Wilkinson (113).

"I have absolute faith they will give everything for our team and the country come July," said Klimkova.

"I believe we have selected a good balance of youth and experience across the squad, from the 10 players making their debuts to other members of the group who have appeared at multiple Women's World Cups.

" The 26th-ranked New Zealand are in Group A alongside Norway, Switzerland and the Philippines. They kick off their World Cup in the tournament's opening game in Auckland against Norway on July 20.

New Zealand squad: Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson (Rangers/SCO), Anna Leat (Aston Villa/ENG), Erin Nayler (IFK Norrkoping/SWE) Defenders: Elizabeth Anton (Perth Glory/AUS), CJ Bott (Leicester City/ENG), Katie Bowen (Unattached), Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Michaela Foster (Unattached), Ali Riley (Angel City/USA), Rebekah Stott (Brighton/ENG)Midfielders: Daisy Cleverley (HB Koge/DEN), Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan/ICE), Annalie Longo (Unattached), Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Malia Steinmetz (Unattached), Olivia Chance (Celtic/SCO), Indiah-Paige Riley (Unattached)Forwards: Milly Clegg (Unattached), Jacqui Hand (Aland United/FIN), Grace Jale (Unattached), Gabi Rennie (Arizona State University/USA), Paige Satchell (Unattached), Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City/AUS)

