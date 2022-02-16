UrduPoint.com

Glencore Mine Expansion At Sacred Aboriginal Site Blocked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Glencore mine expansion at sacred Aboriginal site blocked

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Mining giant Glencore has been blocked from expanding mining operations near a sacred Aboriginal site in Australia, where it had hoped to dump vast quantities of combustible, toxic rock.

The Northern Territory government this week halted expansion plans for the Anglo-Swiss company's McArthur River mine, with memories still fresh of Rio Tinto's 2020 destruction of a 46,000-year-old sacred rock shelter in Juukan Gorge, Western Australia.

Glencore wanted approval to dump the flammable rock to a height of 140 metres (460 feet) beside the sacred site known as Barramundi Dreaming over the next 15 years to double the size of the lead and zinc mine it operates through a subsidiary.

The miner argued it had permission from six local Aboriginal custodians to do so, a claim a larger group of traditional owners challenged.

Northern Territory Heritage Minister Chansey Paech on Tuesday rejected Glencore's application to overturn a decision by the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority, which ruled Glencore should have consulted with a much larger group of up to 180 custodians.

The Authority's chief executive, Benedict Scambary, said the minister's decision "puts all developers on notice that lip service to consultation is not good enough".

"Protecting sacred sites is not a box to be ticked, or an obstacle to be sidestepped," he said.

Glencore's subsidiary on Wednesday said it will continue to negotiate a land-use agreement with traditional owners.

"We remain committed to these negotiations and broad consultation with Traditional Owners," it said in a statement.

Last year, Australian politicians investigating Rio Tinto's dynamiting of the sacred rock shelter at Juukan Gorge also visited the Indigenous community near the McArthur River mine. Residents raised concerns about Glencore's expansion plans.

"It's really hurting us here, same as the mob in Western Australia," traditional owner Casey Davey told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation at the time of the visit.

It has been a rocky week for Glencore, with the miner posting its highest-ever profit, while revealing it has earmarked Aus$2.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) for expected settlement payments in corruption inquiries around the world.

Related Topics

Corruption World Australia Company Visit Same Lead SITE 2020 All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan s ..

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan squad due to injury

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

56 minutes ago
 Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>