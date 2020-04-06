Glimmer of hope in virus-hit Europe as US girds for 'horrific' weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :European nations most ravaged by the new coronavirus on Sunday reported encouraging signs in their fight against the deadly pandemic, as the United States braced for what may be a "horrific" few weeks ahead.

While Queen Elizabeth II delivered a rare televised address in a bid to calm public nerves about the deadly outbreak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital 10 days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Italy reported its lowest daily toll in two weeks, a possible indication the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II.

"This is good news but we should not let our guard down," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

In Spain, officials said fatality numbers fell for the third straight day while France reported its lowest daily toll in a week.

Across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a "horrific" few weeks as the national death toll surged towards 10,000.

The number of confirmed US cases passed 335,000 -- the highest in the world.

"The next week and a half, two weeks, I think they're going to be very difficult," Trump told reporters.

The rapid march of the virus has claimed over 69,000 lives in just three months and left about half the planet confined to their homes, drastically altering life for billions and plunging the global economy into recession.

With more than 1.25 million people confirmed as infected, the virus is also putting massive pressure on healthcare services, with nations both rich and poor struggling to find enough staff and equipment.

Pope Francis, head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics, appealed for people to show courage in the face of the pandemic.

The elderly pontiff, who himself has been tested twice for the virus, celebrated his Palm Sunday mass by livestream. But Saint Peter's Square was deserted and the basilica was almost empty.

In Panama, Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa, wearing a white mask that covered his mouth and nose, delivered the traditional Palm Sunday blessing from a helicopter.

As Christians prepare for Easter, the holiest event on their religious Calendar, many churches are closed and masses are being transmitted on television and social networks.

But not everywhere. In the latest sign of Americans defying stay-at-home orders, a Louisiana pastor continues to hold church services, a move blasted Sunday as "grossly irresponsible" by Governor John Bel Edwards.