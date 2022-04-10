UrduPoint.com

Global Ambitions Drive Algerian Tech Start-up Yassir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Global ambitions drive Algerian tech start-up Yassir

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :It's the Algerian start-up that made good: despite the country's notoriously complex business climate, taxi and home-delivery firm Yassir has millions of users and is expanding across Africa.

"We made it our mission to create a model of success that was genuinely, 100-percent Algerian, to develop local talent and show that it's possible to create added value in Algeria," said co-founder Noureddine Tayebi.

Patience has been key as they navigate the country's archaic bureaucracy, the bugbear of investors and one that creates particularly tough terrain for new entrants.

"Bureaucracy is one obstacle that we have to overcome. I can't say it's easy, but you have to deal with it and move forward," Tayebi told AFP.

It's a sign of changing times in Algeria, which in 2020 passed a law on start-ups and created a ministry to promote them.

Since he launched Yassir five years ago with fellow engineer Mehdi Yettou, the company has rolled out across the Maghreb region and beyond.

Late last year they raised some $30 million from American investors, cash they plan to pump into an ambitious expansion plan.

The firm has indirectly created more than 40,000 driver and delivery jobs and its revenue is skyrocketing at up to 40 percent a month.

Tayebi studied in Algiers before earning his doctorate in electronic engineering at the United States's prestigious Stanford University.

That led to a job with chip manufacturer Intel -- but after eight years in Silicon Valley, he decided to return home and set up Yassir along with Yettou.

Related Topics

Africa Business Company Driver Job Algiers Algeria United States 2020 From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

10 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

10 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

10 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.