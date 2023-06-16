Global aspiring pilgrims pack Masjid e Haram for pre-Hajj Juma prayer

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Aspiring Hajj pilgrims from around the world, including 70,000 Pakistanis, packed the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the area surrounding the Kaaba for the Juma prayer preceding the Hajj of 2023.

APP correspondent reported from Makkah that the atmosphere was filled with reverence and tears, showcasing the beauty of human diversity and the timeless power of faith.

Aspiring pilgrims have also gathered in the surrounding areas of Haram Sharif, forming lines to offer their prayers, while the holy sanctuary remained filled with pilgrims from beginning to end.

This remarkable hajj gathering leaves a deep and lasting impact, highlighting the significance of this sacred event.

In the early Friday morning, the Grand Mosque in Makkah was already filled, resulting in an estimated gathering of over one million pilgrims who offered prayers in the surroundings of the Kaaba.

The well-trained Pakistani Haram Guides proudly stand at various exit points, such as the Ajyad and Gaza exits of Haram Sharif, assisting Pakistani pilgrims in reaching their respective residences via buses.

With their distinctive green caps and vests, they offer diligent guidance to ensure a smooth journey for the pilgrims after Friday prayers.

These guides hold national flags high, symbolizing unity and patriotism, as they help the pilgrims navigate towards their designated transportation for their journey back home.

This seamless process is of utmost importance, as it enables the pilgrims to effortlessly find their buses for transportation to their respective accommodations after prayers.

The Pakistan Hajj mission implemented dedicated measures to transport the intending Hujjaj from the Grand Masjid to their residences.

They organized a fleet of around 200 buses strategically stationed at designated points assigned by the Saudi authorities.

This careful arrangement aimed to provide a hassle-free transportation experience for the pilgrims, ensuring their safe and convenient journey to their respective accommodations.

