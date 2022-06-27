UrduPoint.com

Global Campaigners Urge Renewed Momentum To Halt Extinction Of Species

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Global campaigners urge renewed momentum to halt extinction of species

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Bold policy and legislative frameworks should be combined with robust financing and political commitment to re-invigorate action on biodiversity loss, international campaigners have said.

Speaking at the end of the fourth meeting of the open-ended working group on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Sunday night, the campaigners said a new and transformative global pact is required to halt the depletion of natural habitats.

Linda Krueger, director of Biodiversity and Infrastructure Policy for The Nature Conservancy, said that securing a landmark framework to guide future efforts to save species is an urgent priority, similar to the war on the climate crisis.

More than 1,000 in-person and virtual delegates, including policymakers, funders, scientists, and campaigners, participated in the June 21-26 negotiations to come up with a decades-long deal to conserve planetary resources convened by the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Nairobi.

Related Topics

United Nations Guide Nairobi June Sunday

Recent Stories

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

6 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

51 minutes ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.