Global campaigners urge renewed momentum to halt extinction of species

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Bold policy and legislative frameworks should be combined with robust financing and political commitment to re-invigorate action on biodiversity loss, international campaigners have said.

Speaking at the end of the fourth meeting of the open-ended working group on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Sunday night, the campaigners said a new and transformative global pact is required to halt the depletion of natural habitats.

Linda Krueger, director of Biodiversity and Infrastructure Policy for The Nature Conservancy, said that securing a landmark framework to guide future efforts to save species is an urgent priority, similar to the war on the climate crisis.

More than 1,000 in-person and virtual delegates, including policymakers, funders, scientists, and campaigners, participated in the June 21-26 negotiations to come up with a decades-long deal to conserve planetary resources convened by the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Nairobi.