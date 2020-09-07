UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 27M Mark

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Global coronavirus cases surpass 27M mark

ANKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 27.1 million on Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed the global tally of fatalities reached 883,590, while the number of recoveries topped 18.14 million.

There are around 8.1 million active cases in the world.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 6.27 million infections, while the death toll in the country nears 189,000, and more than 2.31 million people have recovered so far.

Earlier today, India surpassed Brazil in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, becoming the second-most affected country in the world.

According to Indian Health Ministry figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 4.2 million with 90,802 fresh infections, while the country reported a total of 71,642 fatalities, including 1,016 fatalities over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 3.25 million.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the third-highest number of cases worldwide with more than 4.13 million.

The country's death toll stands at 126,650, while more than 3,52 million people won the battle against the virus.

The Latin American country is followed by Russia with over 1 million infections, 17,768 deaths and 838,680 recoveries.

Peru, a country in western South America, is also among the five worst-hit countries by the virus. The country reported nearly 690,000 confirmed cases, 29,838 fatalities and 506,422 recoveries.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 90,058 cases so far, including 84,873 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,730. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside of China.

Colombia (666,521), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (498,989), Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), Bangladesh (325,157), France (347,268), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,903), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370) and Germany (251,748).

Mexico (67,558), the UK (41,640), Italy (35,541), France (30,730), Spain (29,418), Iran (22,293), Colombia (21,412), South Africa (14,889) and Chile (11,592).

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Bangladesh Iran Russia Turkey China Iraq France Germany Wuhan Argentina Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Chile Saudi Arabia Colombia Mexico December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory new lab to test pesticide ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

35 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

35 minutes ago

EU chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal d ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces fully ready to protect national borde ..

2 minutes ago

China's first millet museum opens in Inner Mongoli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.