Global coronavirus cases surpass 27M mark

ANKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 27.1 million on Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed the global tally of fatalities reached 883,590, while the number of recoveries topped 18.14 million.

There are around 8.1 million active cases in the world.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 6.27 million infections, while the death toll in the country nears 189,000, and more than 2.31 million people have recovered so far.

Earlier today, India surpassed Brazil in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, becoming the second-most affected country in the world.

According to Indian Health Ministry figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 4.2 million with 90,802 fresh infections, while the country reported a total of 71,642 fatalities, including 1,016 fatalities over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 3.25 million.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the third-highest number of cases worldwide with more than 4.13 million.

The country's death toll stands at 126,650, while more than 3,52 million people won the battle against the virus.

The Latin American country is followed by Russia with over 1 million infections, 17,768 deaths and 838,680 recoveries.

Peru, a country in western South America, is also among the five worst-hit countries by the virus. The country reported nearly 690,000 confirmed cases, 29,838 fatalities and 506,422 recoveries.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 90,058 cases so far, including 84,873 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,730. Barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside of China.

Colombia (666,521), South Africa (638,517), Mexico (634,023), Spain (498,989), Argentina (478,792), Chile (422,510), Iran (386,658), the UK (349,500), Bangladesh (325,157), France (347,268), Saudi Arabia (320,688), Pakistan (298,903), Turkey (279,806), Italy (277,634), Iraq (260,370) and Germany (251,748).

Mexico (67,558), the UK (41,640), Italy (35,541), France (30,730), Spain (29,418), Iran (22,293), Colombia (21,412), South Africa (14,889) and Chile (11,592).

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since it first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.