Global coronavirus cases top 17 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus infections recorded worldwide has soared through 17 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0700 GMT on Thursday.

At least 17,022,877 cases have been registered as the pandemic accelerates with a million new infections detected in the last four days.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 4,426,982 cases including 150,713 deaths.