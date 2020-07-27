UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 650,000: AFP Tally

Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Global coronavirus death toll passes 650,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 650,000 on Monday, with nearly a third of that number in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1600 GMT.

Since emerging in China late last year, the virus has killed a total of 650,011 people and infected 16,323,558, of which 9,190,345 have been declared recovered. More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded since July 9, and the global toll has doubled in just over two months.

