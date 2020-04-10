UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 100,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus, with nearly 70 percent of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally Friday compiled from official sources.

A total of 100,661 people have been killed, including 70,245 in Europe, since the virus first emerged in China in December.

Italy has the highest number of deaths with 18,849, followed by the United States with 17,925 and 15,843 in Spain.

The figures were compiled by AFP using official government data and World Health Organization statistics.

