Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 160,000: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 160,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 160,000 people have died from the new coronavirus around the world, almost two thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 0940 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

A total of 160,502 fatalities have been registered out of 2,331,318 cases.

These include 101,398 deaths and 1,151,820 infections in Europe, the continent hardest hit by the virus.

The United States is the country with the most reported deaths at 39,090, followed by Italy with 23,227, Spain 20,453, France 19,323 and Britain 15,464.

