UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 800,000: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 800,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000 around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at around 1100 GMT on Saturday.

In total, 800,004 fatalities have been recorded globally, out of 23,003,079 declared infections.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region the most affected with 254,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries: the United States with 175,416, Brazil with 113,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

39 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

46 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.