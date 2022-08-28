UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 600 Mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Global COVID-19 cases topped 600 million on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count amounted to 600,449,934, with 6,485,233 deaths worldwide, as of 8:20 p.m. local time (0020 GMT on Sunday), showed the data.

The United States reported 94,184,146 cases and 1,043,838 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for nearly 16 percent of the global cases and more than 16 percent of the global deaths.

India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 44,398,696, followed by France with 34,662,834 cases.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

