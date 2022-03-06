UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Deaths Near 6 Mln: WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

GENEVA, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is close to 6 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, there have been 440,807,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,978,096 deaths, reported to WHO as of Friday, according to the international health watchdog's dashboard.

The Europe region topped the list with 181,275,264 confirmed cases, while the Americas ranked second with 147,655,931 confirmed cases.

The United States, India and Brazil were the top three countries with the highest number of confirmed cases, it said.

The WHO also reported that nearly 10.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally as of Feb. 27.

