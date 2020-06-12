Global COVID-19 tally tops 7.2 million: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The global caseload of COVID-19 has risen to 7,273,958, including 413,372 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late Thursday.

In the past day, 128,419 new cases were confirmed worldwide, with 5,347 new deaths, the UN health agency said in a daily situation report.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari reiterated in the report that every country's best defense against the pandemic is to find, isolate, test and care for every case and to trace and quarantine every contact.

Among the six WHO regions, Americas has reported the highest tally with more than 3.48 million coronavirus cases, followed by Europe with nearly 2.34 million, according to the WHO report.