Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Passes 290,000: AFP Tally

Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Global death toll from coronavirus passes 290,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 290,000 lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.

In total, 290,477 deaths have been registered, with Europe accounting for 159,205 of them. The United States is the worst-affected country with 82,105 deaths, followed by Britain (32,692), Italy (30,911), France (26,991) and Spain (26,920).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

