Global Development Report Shares Chinese Wisdom With World: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Global development report shares Chinese wisdom with world: FM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday addressed the launch of the Global Development Report via video link, saying the report will provide intellectual support for global development.

The report, launched by the Center for International Knowledge on Development, reviews the progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and existing challenges.

Drawing on the useful experience in China and other countries, it also lays out policy recommendations in eight aspects for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, Wang said.

Wang said the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China is a rallying call to galvanize greater attention on development and bring it back to the center of the international agenda.

The GDI offers an effective platform for all parties to coordinate development policies and deepen practical cooperation.

It provides a strong boost to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, as well as an impetus to pool resources, address difficulties holding back development and promote greater coordination and efficiency, Wang added.

Noting that China places high importance on common development and is among the first to adopt a national plan for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, Wang said as an important measure of China's implementation of the GDI, the Global Development Report will provide a useful reference for countries to pursue development.

China will stay committed to true multilateralism and an open and inclusive spirit of partnership, actively share development expertise and experience, and work with all parties to implement the GDI, step up efforts to advance the 2030 Agenda, and build a global community of development, Wang noted.

