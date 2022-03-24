UrduPoint.com

Global Diplomatic Community Remembers Madeleine Albright, Dead At 84

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Global diplomatic community remembers Madeleine Albright, dead at 84

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Tributes poured in Wednesday from diplomatic players around the world remembering Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation, who has died at age 84.

Albright, who came to the United States as an 11-year-old political refugee, rose to serve as the country's top diplomat under president Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001.

Clinton, as well as successors George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, hailed her historic service.

Albright "paved the way for progress in some of the most unstable corners of the world, and was a champion for democratic values. And as an immigrant herself, she brought a unique and important perspective to her trailblazing career," Obama said in a statement.

