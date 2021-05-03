UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global E-commerce Volume Hits $26.7T In 2019

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Global e-commerce volume hits $26.7T in 2019

ANKARA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :) – Global e-commerce volume reached $26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from 2018, a new report by the UN Trade and Development Agency (UNCTAD) revealed on Monday.

"The dramatic rise in e-commerce amid movement restrictions induced by COVID-19 increased online retail sales' share of total retail sales from 16% to 19% in 2020," the report said.

While the share of total e-commerce sales in global GDP was 30% in 2019, business-to-business sales reached $21.

8 trillion, making 82% of all e-commerce.

Business-to-consumer sales were also up 11% over 2018, reaching $4.9 trillion in 2019, according to the report.

Shamika Sirimanne, UNCTAD director of technology and logistics, said: "The statistics show the growing importance of online activities, that they also point to the need for countries, especially developing ones, to have such information as they rebuild their economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Related Topics

Technology United Nations 2018 2019 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

PMâ€™s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

6 minutes ago

TECNO has set another milestone with the Spark 7 P ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

33 minutes ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

33 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.